Today on Highlight Reel we have Mordhau hitboxes, casual Division 2 deaths, smooth Rage 2 riders, and much more.
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 - I’ll be fine - (direct file) William Smith
- Red Dead Online - These Animals Followed Me Everywhere! - SlyRecon
- Warframe - Ropalyst on drugs - Rokador
- Descenders - expected to bail but not quite like this - Video Game Almanac
- Blade & Sorcery - The Baba Yaga - Regetik
- Destiny 2 - Poor guy didn’t see it comin’ - Penetr8or
- The Division 2 - a very casual division 2 death - ZAP Entertainment
- Apex Legends - I’ve Seen Some Things Man - The-DirtyBubble
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Green Kimono Monkey Head Bop - Zig Naguiat
- Just Cause 4 - Cranes, Launchers of Trains - Mr00Headshot
- Just Cause 4 - LetMeBeFrankWink
- Days Gone - Don’t get in my way - dmce77
- Days Gone - Rockhead - Donny
- Days Gone - not a good day - NateSeites
- Days Gone - This Fence! - Perry Jones
- Mordhau - Hail Mary - Im_SRC
- Mordhau - Kick a guys head in mid air after decapitating him. - KingKongBunde
- Mordhau - Slippery Slopes - Tower Shield
- Mordhau - How to get honorless revenge as blue on Taiga - Ascerta
- Mordhau - Some people go to extraordinary lengths to kill a lute lord - terrex07
- Mordhau - throwing axes colliding in the air - Chupey
- Rage 2 - Smooth Riding - Dumb Fox
- Rage 2 - No animals were harmed in the making of this video - icebice
