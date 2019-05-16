Today on Highlight Reel we have satisfying Mordhau hits, Rage 2 physics, Days Gone moments, and much more!
Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- COD: BO4 - Was losing all game, and got my first 5-piece ground slam for the win. I’m not that good so this felt great. - romseed
- GTA Online - Jesus Christ - Captain_Jaxparrow
- Fallout 4 - the stranger always gets his target - benis117
- Battlefield V - Ghost29211
- Mordhau - Mordhau is a meme - TomScapps
- Mordhau - Just need to get one hit in. - Mountain-Goat
- Mordhau - Mordhau aka Hitbox Porn Simulator 2019 - Bacender
- Rage 2 - Face of the man who has lost it all - Cameron Ballensky
- Rage 2 - They went all out with the car destruction - k4rst3n
- Rage 2 - car got bamboo-zled - Scorpio
- Rage 2 - You weak - MitchSavage
- Rage 2 - horror view - Drastic Space
- Days Gone - Officer I swear I’m not drunk, that sign really did come out of nowhere! - Smodfan
- Days Gone - in the army now - geekycoward
- Days Gone - I nearly shat myself wtf #DaysGone#PS4share - Vilderavn
- Days Gone - flaming biker - Cyris Cloete
- Apex Legends - Your Apex Prime Package Has Been Delivered - petey23-
- Apex Legends - When you don’t potato the one shot that really matters - TheFifthCan
- Apex Legends - Probably the dumbest fight I’ve had in this game so far - petey23
