Mordhau Knight Punts Own Head

Today on Highlight Reel we have Mordhau groveling, bulletproof plastic sheeting, Forza Horizon 4 moments, shield surfing, and much more!
- Mirror’s Edge - Plastic armor - WookieFragger
- GTA Online - Cars and Keyboards
- Destiny 2 - My finest moment using a grenade launcher, as captured by my opponent. - chrisfried/omodele01 (twitter: chrisfried/ omodele01)
- Apex Legends - The most evil thing you can do in Apex Legends - Strong_Bug
- For Honor - For Honor but it’s actually golf - GreenGuy17
- Mordhau - Nice Kick - Dakisaki
- Mordhau - freedom thru groveling - King Burgers
- Forza Horizon 4 - Great - jay_new345
- Forza Horizon 4 - I knew my suspension was bouncy but not that Bouncy - SaltShaker222
- Forza Horizon 4 - thanks for the helping hand! - Aleriooon
- Rainbow Six Siege - Nitro Cell Mind Games - Nanopug
- Rainbow Six Siege - My friend just got the stupidest ace possible tonight - shehran775
- Rainbow Six Siege - Sneak 100 - MillsyAU
- Rainbow Six Siege - last guy’s a monty lets rush him - Ser-Pineapples
- Breath of the Wild - My first attempt at shield surfing... became a bruh moment. #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch - Ultima_Kamari
