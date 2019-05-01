Today on Highlight Reel we have Mordhau throwing axes deflected precisely, Days Gone bike problems, Mortal Kombat 11 NPCs, and much more!
Watch
the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the
comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the
original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Ace Combat 7 - Well that was close - Disrespectful_Bogan
- The Division 2 - a face only a mother could love - stickghost
- Skyrim - Skyrim Arrow Catch - J Scrollz
- Everybody’s Golf - unbelievable shot - Sean Mackey
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - I think I confused this guy a bit - Addfuture
- Blade & Sorcery - Pole Vaulting - TR33F0RT
- Star Citizen - blinking hat - Athan Immortal
- Mortal Kombat 11 - I gave her a second chance but… - NoLifeTono
- Mortal Kombat 11 - #mk11DID HE NOT JUST THROW THIS FOOL? ED BOON YOUR AIs IS DOING WHATEVER THE HELL THEY WANNA DO!😂 - Mikecrosoft99x
- Mordhau - accidentally hit a throwing axe out of the air mid attack - leakydoodle
- Mordhau - Farming Simulator - McMercy
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Master of Stealth - AG_Cr1TiKaL
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - No Landing Zone - No Landing Zone - Aegisea
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Well, shit. - masonic_rex
- Days Gone - is this way - TheKatjua
- Days Gone - things go sideways - JustinMC
- Days Gone - Invisible Bike - wilson 576
- Days Gone - Obeying the Law - Joemotycki
- Days Gone - Do a Kickflip - Rich Rutan
- Days Gone -_20190427174433 - Rafael Hernandez
- Days Gone - DAYS GONE, scenerys gone, contols gone. - Benjamin Plunk
- Days Gone - Annnnd it’s gone - Matt_Paprocki (part 1, part 2)
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!