What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

No Matter The Hunt, These Are The Most Essential Items To Craft In Monster Hunter Wilds

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Game Tips

No Matter The Hunt, These Are The Most Essential Items To Craft In Monster Hunter Wilds

Grab your ingredients and a workbench, hunter; it’s time to craft the items that’ll keep you alive!

By
Brandon Morgan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
A custom character in the base camp in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Screenshot: Capcom / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

Given its name, you’d be forgiven for thinking Monster Hunter Wilds is solely about hunting down monsters. Sure, that’s a big part of the game, but there’s more to a hunt than slinging swords and shooting rocket arrows at beasts in the field. There’s the preparation, the anticipation…the crafting. Oh, the crafting! Here are a handful of essential items we recommend crafting first in Monster Hunter Wilds!

Advertisement

As you explore surrounding zones, don’t forget to scoop up any crafting resources you discover along the way. Before long, you’ll have hundreds of valuable items clogging up your inventory, and what better way to clear some space than by crafting useful items?

Of course, Mega Potions should be your top priority, as you’ll take plenty of damage during a hunt. But Armorskin and Deodorant should make an appearance in your inventory, too!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 7

Mega Potions

Mega Potions

The crafting menu for a Mega Potion in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Screenshot: Capcom / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

In a game about hunting and slaying giant monsters, one might expect to need copious amounts of health potions to keep from falling six feet under. In Monster Hunter Wilds, a Potion is fine, and it’s okay, but you always want a Mega Potion—ten, twenty, maybe even thirty of them—in your inventory.

Advertisement

Mega Potions heal a moderate amount of health, and they’re simple enough to craft, requiring Potion and Honey combined into a single concoction!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 7

Deodorant

Deodorant

The crafting menu for Deodorant in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Screenshot: Capcom / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

Thanks, Capcom, for reminding us that Deodorant is a must-have even in a fantasy universe filled with monsters and folks wielding swords bigger than a bus. It’s not about smelling fresh here, though. Deodorant is helpful in that it produces a cleansing smoke that cures blastblight and stench, both of which prevent you from healing properly. It’s a detriment to your health.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 7

Energy Drinks

Energy Drinks

The crafting menu for an Energy Drink in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Screenshot: Capcom / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

Come on, we’re gamers, we live on energy drinks, right? Why should the virtual life of a hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds prove any different? Except in this universe, an Energy Drink genuinely works, boosting your stamina significantly and reducing sleepiness to keep you on your toes and fighting Rey Dau without faltering.

Advertisement

To craft Energy Drinks, you need to combine Nitroshroom and Honey. Tasty!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 7

Armorskin

Armorskin

The crafting menu for Armorskin in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Screenshot: Capcom / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

When fighting an enemy like Rathalos, the King of the Skies, do you want to risk him one-tapping you into oblivion? No! This is why bringing along Armorskin—a helpful defense-boosting item—becomes necessary as soon as you have the crafting ingredients available.

Advertisement

Speaking of ingredients, you need Catalyst and Adamant Seed to craft Armorskin.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 7

Dust of Life

Dust of Life

The crafting menu for the Dust of Life item in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Screenshot: Capcom / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

Most players would argue against bringing Dust of Life for various reasons, but as someone who plays a game like Monster Hunter Wilds with a partner, the ability to heal the whole hunting group proves invaluable. Dust of Life creates a cloud that heals a vast amount of health for you and any nearby players.

Advertisement

To craft Dust of Life, combine Godbug Essence and Gloamgrass Bud.


Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs. Completing the game is a long journey, but it is made easier with the right items!

Advertisement

7 / 7