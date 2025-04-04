No Matter The Hunt, These Are The Most Essential Items To Craft In Monster Hunter Wilds

Given its name, you’d be forgiven for thinking Monster Hunter Wilds is solely about hunting down monsters. Sure, that’s a big part of the game, but there’s more to a hunt than slinging swords and shooting rocket arrows at beasts in the field. There’s the preparation, the anticipation…the crafting. Oh, the crafting! Here are a handful of essential items we recommend crafting first in Monster Hunter Wilds!

As you explore surrounding zones, don’t forget to scoop up any crafting resources you discover along the way. Before long, you’ll have hundreds of valuable items clogging up your inventory, and what better way to clear some space than by crafting useful items?

Of course, Mega Potions should be your top priority, as you’ll take plenty of damage during a hunt. But Armorskin and Deodorant should make an appearance in your inventory, too!