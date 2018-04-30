Today on Highlight Reel we have stylish moves, God of War dad advice, Far Cry 5 glitches, and much more!
Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Rainbow Six Siege - Fear the reaper - Nunivil Gamerz
- Defiance 2050 (Beta) - greatest gaem evah - Daniel Carino
- Red Dead Redemption - Look out for the train - Mortal Dictata
- The Last of Us Remastered - Bomb sniped outta opponents hand! - Conqueror
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands - gun glitch - wang xiao
- Sea of Thieves - 14 skeletons chasing one of my mates down the beach - Jellybeene
- Rise of The Tomb Raider - CHICKEN RAIDER Raiding my Tom Raider - Funny moment in the game - Graphic-J
- Overwatch - yeah ill most likely never do anything like this again - ohgeesoul
- Monster Hunter: World - ztz_GunLancer
- God of War - Focus up ! - newincpp
- God of War - You’re back. - Meteorfox-
- PUBG - Close call - freezland999
- PUBG - Let me just switch to a faster vehicle… - MEGA_theguy
- Far Cry 5 - nice to drop in - Kmart2121
- Far Cry 5 - Death By Ladder - DeadGear The Dude
- Far Cry 5 - You’re not gonna shoot me - delorean225
- Far Cry 5 - Now, wheres that plane? - edeyz bill
- Far Cry 5 - under water in air - skykid1991
- Just Cause 3 - Attaching C4 Thrusters to Yourself - General Jackass
Highlight Reel is Kotaku's regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world.