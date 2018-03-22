Today on Highlight Reel we have a boatload of Sea of Thieves clips, nice shots, terrifying monsters, and much more!
- Dying Light - You think those biters out there are dangerous? - Simon Larsen
- Overwatch - Mei is the Devil - Imprala
- FIFA 18 - Should it bend like that? - WickedHaus
- CoD: MW2 - run over by hardly moving car - durfynoob
- Fortnite BR - Kalaalivik
- Fortnite BR - jordan addison
- Monster Hunter: World - _2018031921161611 - courtney delahunty
- Monster Hunter: World - 8 of about 100MHW: Great Jagras on top of Deviljho glitch - Kotaku Clip -RadKennster
- PUBG - 905m Kar98 Boat Kill, I’ll never top it - infamouschloe
- Sea of Thieves - These are sharks - SirAxilotl
- Sea of Thieves - Rocket Ship - (direct file) Craig Dunlop
- Sea of Thieves - Get rekt idiot - chinglishtv
- Sea of Thieves - The ONE Nice Guy LUL - BurkeBlack/CrReaM
- Sea of Thieves - Putting our old ship to rest - TamlyTime
- Watch Dogs 2 - Marcus is calm under pressure- Katana
