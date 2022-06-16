The 2022 edition of MomoCon was held a couple of weeks ago in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center. MomoCon is neat because not only is it a big nerd show in general (over 40,000 people attended this year’s event), with cosplay and merch and celebrities, but there’s also a major gaming element as well, spanning everything from tournaments to tabletops.

As usual Mineralblu was there capturing the whole thing—well, the cosplay side of things, at least—for some cosplay coverage. He shot both the video below and the photos below that, and you’ll find each cosplayer’s social media handle—and character/series info—watermarked on each image (or alongside their footage in the video).

