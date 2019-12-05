Modern Warfare Player's Death Defies Physics

Today on Highlight Reel we have wormhole mines, Outer Worlds mimes, Ghost Recon Breakpoint bikes, and much more!
Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - streeeeetch - Adam Classen
- Shenmue 3 - How About A Game Of Lucky Physics? - Hidden Gems Reviews
- Speedrunners - My friend didn’t want to go out quietly - Bataranger999
- GTA Online - Avengers a really bad at slowing down, but this helps. I don’t know how, but it does. - ryan_m351
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 - I don’t think this is part of the game - Virtual_Object
- Halo: MCC - GaeleyFGC
- Fallout 4 - Mood changing deacon - (direct file) Andrew Taylor
- Forza Horizon 4 - Let my brother play Forza for the first time and this happened.... - squamples98
- Death Stranding - Farting Sam Santa - rjmq06
- Death Stranding - One Punch Reedus (direct file) - Z-Lin
- The Outer Worlds - Ladder???? - Yeet Fleet
- The Outer Worlds - Something busted captain? - WithTheDawn
- Ghost Reacon Breakpoint - Bike? - Justin Mc
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint - boop - Justin MC
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - runnin til I drop - Stew Lad
- Red Dead Online - I think something might be wrong with the stew - AKIO
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Modded) - EV_Cartman
- Modern Warfare - I died, but I am entertained. - galactigak
- Modern Warfare - Wormhole Mine - (direct file) Cory Oom
- Modern Warfare - Exploding throwing knife - Craig Horgan
- Modern Warfare - Bonnieandme
- Modern Warfare - 2x Colats in 1 second (direct file) - Dom Alegria
- Jedi: Fallen Order - (Direct File) - Chris
- Jedi: Fallen Order - Purge trooper is happy about death - Screwed 38
- Jedi: Fallen Order - (Direct file) - iLL0GiCal L0GiC
- Jedi: Fallen Order - don’t get cocky - onoisaajasonx
- Jedi: Fallen Order - We’re gonna die! Jedi Fallen Order glitch - Frg10_Prdgm
- Blade and Sorcery - I was trying to get back on the bridge - Minefino
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!