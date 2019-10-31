Modern Warfare Player Pulls Off Michael Bay Escape

Today on Highlight Reel we have tons of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare escapes, gonk droid sith, gunfighters, and much more!
- Watch Dogs - Thank you mister train, very cool. - SmilingPinkamena
- Mordhau - big rock vs. little rock - Jaywilliam_C
- For Honor - Synchronized decapitation - XxYamiNoKagexX
- Star Wars Battlefront - I promised playable gonk droids - Dulana57
- Red Dead Online - Sure the alligator bite hurt, but it was the stroke and heart attack that really finished me
- Modern Warfare - 4 kill knife kill search and destroy - Simon Vaillancourt
- Modern Warfare - hitbox port mw 2019 - hi im Hopeless
- Modern Warfare - I am not proud of this - Saviorzzz
- Modern Warfare - how to deal with campers in ground war - gabesooners
- Modern Warfare - “Gunfights don’t exist in Modern Warfare” - J Mow Pow Pow
- Modern Warfare - Sorry this roof is taken - Reece041297
- Modern Warfare - scene from a michael bay movie - LonelyDroplet
- Modern Warfare - Played on a Noob account.... these were the type of players I was coming up against. - Mushman182
- Modern Warfare - The Most Powerful Weapon In Campaign - Generalkidd
- Modern Warfare - These callouts man... how did the devs miss this HUGE oversight? - nodnarbiter
- Modern Warfare - Black squares for smoke has invaded my screen - ryman230
- Red Dead Online - master gunslinger - cGhOsTx
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!