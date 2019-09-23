Modern Warfare Player Learns Explosive Lesson

Today on Highlight Reel we have pro Untitled Goose Game strategies, hammer flips, Link’s Awakening claw game tragedies and much more!
- Borderlands 3 - follow my lead - Pixel Entertainment
- Greedfall - Back to Reality - (direct file) Oscar Chavez
- For Honor/Blade and Sorcery - Raiders Tap & Zone in VR (Blade and Sorcery) - OwengeJuice
- Untitled Goose Game - I got a suggestion to use a turbo button controller for the honk button. I have weaponized this goose. - charkie
- Remnant: From the Ashes - New Hammer Flip Challenge - FrankenFigs
- Apex Legends - Squad mates happened to slide up at the best time - Hunter9141
- PUBG - elMoco. Whoever you are, i love you. God nade to clinch the chicken! - TaciturnDan/elMoco
- Rainbow Six Siege - Vigil showed me a magic trick - HomemadeNeros
- Monster Hunter World - Thank you Glavenous, very cool! - feelitinmaplums
- Link’s Awakening - 2019 physics are great - Russell McCormack
- Link’s Awakening - aaaaaaaaaAAAAAAAAAA - Doomocrat
- CoD:MW (Beta) - greatest respawn in history - rasenrengan123
- CoD:MW (Beta) - Well don’t throw Semtex when you hop on the heli - kayydro
- CoD:MW (Beta) - This isn’t happening to me ever again - Tacticalsnake83
- CoD:MW (Beta) - a well-timed hack - dannyefcfan
- Red Dead Online - Here’s your god damn pelt that I spent hours looking for! - AceyRenegade
- Red Dead Online - what a lovely transition - EnchantingManiac
- Red Dead Online - the giant cowboys have come for us everybody - ShookCook
- Red Dead Online - Never interrupt a brawl - StealthShinobi
- Yakuza 6 - Well, wanna fight or not? - KnuckleSamwich
