Modern Warfare Player Killed By Sick Drifting

Today on Highlight Reel we have Modern Warfare kills, Death Stranding physics, Red Dead Redemption 2 mods, and much more!
- Rainbow Six Siege - 10sec. all headshot ela ace (PC) - Paiin0
- Red Dead Online - How we deal with griefers in the Old West… - KingSuperMeow
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Modded) - My new favorite thing to do is turn into a parrot and interact with the camp. This is my favorite interaction so far. The beak even moves when Arthur speaks! - CJ_Productions
- Modern Warfare - Campaign - Drone strike goes through open doors on helicopter - Kardde21
- Modern Warfare - Don’t interrupt it’s rude - DarkOneHimself
- Modern Warfare - How To Tactically Clear The Second Floor Building On Shoot House- squidon2wheels
- Modern Warfare - So this happened - yoleaux
- Modern Warfare - Bravo Six - Going Dark - H0IIowMan
- Modern Warfare - Ah yes, that’s the care package I was hoping for - FriarTux
- Modern Warfare - Do not ask me how but I managed to use the shield on the back correctly 2x - TLukas123
- Modern Warfare - Call of duty, Tokyo Drift - xDutchLink
- Modern Warfare - Should I switch to a sniper? No. I Don’t Think I Will. - Mr_Gadd
- Death Stranding - I was sweating a lot - PSN: KaosDUB
- Death Stranding - あああああああああああああ - Kei_Lori
- Death Stranding - ヴォイドアウトしたとこの上ジップラインで通れたw#DeathStranding#デスストランディング #PS4share - moviewalker2000
- Death Stranding - WHY LOL #DeathStranding#PS4share - REsi_Lover
- Death Stranding - Hey You - TheNaxHiri
- Death Stranding - After carefully measuring precisely how far apart the tires are on a Bridges truck, my improvised ramp worked exactly as planned. - henry_the_cat
- Jurassic World Evolution - “This is a warm-blooded creature. This thing doesn’t live in a swamp!” - TigerStripedRaptor
