Modern Warfare Glitch Looks Like A Horror Game

Today on Highlight Reel we have tons of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare clips, The Outer Worlds moments, falling animals, WWE 2k20 glitches, and much more!
Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Apex Legends - I kidnapped gibby and murdered him...... - GL3B3
- Mordhau - Mordhau boxing - 3000 victims - Stay-in-the-grave
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint - Truck Bug - Everardo_G
- Rainbow Six Siege - Cav is Crazy - Forced Overdose
- The Outer Worlds - My Time To Shine - Sound and Light
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - having trouble with your farm - a6JhpXbU Mjo3zYsE
- WWE 2k20 - (Direct File) Lewis West
- WWE 2K20 - Latter glitch - Wrestlethon
- RDR2 - A Goddamn Disgrace - Spaghetti Daddy
- Red Dead Online - Rdr2 online, shooting a horse outta the sky - Fredrick Black
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - I can see my house from here - Mark Burry
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - how to remove snipers 101 - katandcoke
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - first floor secure - Nick Sears
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - helicopter glitch - Lionheart693
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Call of Dooty - Big Dinuguan
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - SQUISH - ZTA-misaki
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Well its realistic lol stupid shadow gave me away - curl5443
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - I’m over HERE - OhFineD
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - I was very proud - bedloveman
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - I threw knives - Aced Knives
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Well I don’t think I’ll ever pull that off again…- WOODSI3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Everyone else is killing each other and here i am creating art. I don’t know if this is a bug or intentional but it’s funny and cool and i hope that it doesn’t get fixed. - Redfield-
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - The Death Jiggles - Paranoid Droid
- The Outer Worlds - “The Outer Worlds has no glitches” - VNC Silencer
Highlight Reel is Kotaku's regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world.