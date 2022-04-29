I don’t need to tell you that the Call of Duty franchise is massively popular. Equally, you’re already well aware that the Modern Warfare sub-franchise within Call of Duty is pretty successful too. So it’s no surprise that we are getting another Call of Duty Modern Warfare, this one a sequel to the 2019 MW reboot. However, did you know that this is actually the 10th Modern Warfare game and the fourth one to end in a 2? What a world we live in…

Yesterday, after much speculation and a lot of rumors, Infinity Ward and Activision formally announced that the next entry in the long-running Call of Duty franchise would be titled Modern Warfare II. We even got a new logo for the upcoming shooter. It uh…it’s fine. It’s a fine logo. Moving on.



Now we don’t know much about this game, beyond it being a follow-up to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot. I assume there will be guns. Some multiplayer modes. Probably a cool mission involving night-vision goggles or tanks. Y’know, Call of Duty shit. But while I can’t predict the future, at least not yet, I can look to the past and pull apart the crazy web of a franchise that Activision has created with the Modern Warfare series.



Here is the full list of Call of Duty games that use the Modern Warfare name. Some of these are mobile ports or handheld spin-offs, but they all officially shipped with “Modern Warfare” slapped on the front of the box, so in my book they count:

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Modern Warfare 2 Modern Warfare 3 Modern Warfare Reflex Edition Modern Warfare Mobilized Modern Warfare Remastered Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Force Recon Modern Warfare (2019 Reboot) Modern Warfare II (Reboot Sequel)

Let’s try to clear this up. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the sequel to Modern Warfare (2019), which was a reboot of Modern Warfare, and is not related to Modern Warfare Remastered or Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, both of which are part of the same sub-series within Call of Duty that includes Modern Warfare 2: Force Recon and Modern Warfare Mobilized, which is a DS port of Modern Warfare 2, but not the remastered edition but instead the original, which is not the new game just announced, which is a sequel to the rebooted Modern Warfare.



Wait, I’m more confused. Regardless, Modern Warfare II (Not Modern Warfare 2) will be out later this year across the usual platforms, I assume. It’s technically, by my count, the 47th Call of Duty game ever made. We all live in Hell.

