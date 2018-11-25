Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Dipo Muh is a concept artist from Indonesia.



He’s done this cool series of pieces where modern aircraft are turned into transforming fighters, ala Macross.

You can see more of Dipo’s work at his ArtStation page.

Advertisement