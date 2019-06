Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

There’s a lot of buttons in Smash, but really, there’s an argument that you only need one. Especially if you main with the spam-tastic Ness or Simon.



Insert Controller Here built this controller to feature only two things: an input for a nunchuk, so you can actually move around, and a single giant button.

Marvellous.

There’s links to everything you need to make your own in the vid’s description.