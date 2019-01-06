Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Operation: TREBUCHET is a mod for military simulation ArmA III that transforms it from a realistic armed forces shooter into a massive Halo game.



While it’s been in development for a few years now, there’s a new trailer for the project that looks fantastic:

Named for the UNSC’s war against insurrectionists just before the Covenant invasion, Trebuchet is a total modification for ArmA III that changes almost everything about the original game, adding stuff like custom Halo UI to vehicles and weapons, new buildings and even Halo-appropriate environmental props.

The idea isn’t to just turn everyone into a Spartan and let you go at it; instead the mod wants you to experience space war from a grunt’s perspective, and “bring the popular Halo Universe into a more realistic setting by introducing it into Arma 3.”

Trebuchet is currently in alpha, and you can check it out at the project’s Steam page.