Mobius Final Fantasy Ends Service On June 30

Mobius Final Fantasy, one of the prettiest and most unique mobile FF spin-offs, will soon be no more. Today Square Enix announced the game will be going down for good at the end of March in Japan, with the global version continuing until June 30.

Mobius Final Fantasy is a free-to-play turn-based role-playing game for iOS, Android, and Steam. Players take on the role of the Warrior of Light, an amnesiac hero, traveling the land collecting jobs, experience points, and gear. It’s a n interesting game I never got the hang of, but some of my coworkers enjoyed it for a time

It’s sad to see it go, but go it must. Sales of in-game currency suspended in the Japanese version of the game today, ahead of its March 31 closure. The rest of the world has until March 31 to purchase “Magicite” with real cash, and service ends with the conclusion of the game’s “Warrior of Despair” story on June 30.

From the official closure announcement:

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all our players who have supported us since service began back on August 3, 2016. It is with heavy heart that we must now bring you this sad news. We will continue to implement updates to in-game events, including the conclusion of the Warrior of Despair story, until the end of service, so it is our fondest hope that you will see our adventurers’ fates out to the very last.

All online free-to-play mobile games must come to an end. Launched in Japan in 2015 and worldwide the following year, Mobius Final Fantasy had a pretty good run. It will be missed.