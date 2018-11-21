Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Representing Japan, Miss Universe contestant Yuumi Kato is dressing as Sailor Moon for the country’s national costume. Makes sense, I guess!



Of course, she’ll wear other outfits, but this one is for competition.

Born in Nagoya, Kato speaks four languages (Japanese, Chinese, English and Malay). She will compete at this year’s Miss Universe on December 17 in Thailand, where she will right wrong and triumph over evil.