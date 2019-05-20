Screenshot: Weibo

Earlier this month, the third annual World Line Comic-Con got underway in Chengdu, Sichuan province. On Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, a net user called Yi er Zai, zai er San, De zai san (loosely “Again and Again Repeatedly”), claimed that cosplayers were barely dressed, posting photos as proof. The images were real, but they weren’t taken in China.



The images were taken at the adults-only cosplay event Cosholic in Japan and not at World Line Comic-Con. The photos don’t appear to depict any nudity (the blur pixels makes the images look even more risqué), but Cosholic cosplayers typically push the envelope, clothing-wise—or rather, lack thereof.

Excite reports that the police in Sichuan said that the suspect knowingly misrepresented the images to spread false news.

The suspect’s Weibo account has over 25,000 followers.

According to iFeng, the police arrested the suspect on May 14 regarding the posts. The authorities warned other Weibo users in China to be careful about their online behavior.