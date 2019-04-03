Illustration for article titled Minecraft With Fancy Lighting Looks Great

Sonic Ether’s Unbelievable Shaders is a shaderpack that adds the kinds of effects we normally associate with ray-tracing— like light that’s able to bounce off other objects—to ol’ blocky-ass Minecraft, and do it while you’re playing in real-time.

It’s not technically ray-tracing (he’s actually using path-tracing), but the effects are still incredible. Here are some examples of it in action:

And here are some screens showing it off on some more traditional areas:

Illustration for article titled Minecraft With Fancy Lighting Looks Great
Illustration for article titled Minecraft With Fancy Lighting Looks Great

Illustration for article titled Minecraft With Fancy Lighting Looks Great
Illustration for article titled Minecraft With Fancy Lighting Looks Great

You can download what you need by pledging $10 over on Sonic Ether’s Patreon page. Just know that the effects here are software-based, so you’ll need a decent PC to get a good framerate.