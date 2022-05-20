Minecraft’s next big update is called The Wild Update and it will add a ton of new nature-related content to the game. However, no fireflies! The glowing little buggers, which were planned to be the food supply for the newly added frogs, got cut from the planned update after Mojang received feedback from players that the insects were toxic to frogs. Whoops!

Sure, Minecraft may not be a spring chicken anymore, but it’s still an extremely popular video game with millions of players and a shit ton of content added via dozens and dozens of free updates released over the last decade. And the next update, The Wild Update or the 1.19 update, is adding even more to the blocky survival game, including a new mangrove biome and ancient cities. And as with all Minecraft updates, parts of it are added to the game ahead of time via opt-in beta releases. Last December, Mojang added frogs. (Fans were very excited about it, trust me.)



However, this led to a problem. The frogs were meant to eat fireflies, which would be added later via a different update. But according to a new video spotted by GamesRadar and released by Mojang, fans and frog lovers alike stepped in and shared some feedback about this plan. Namely, they didn’t like it!

In the video, different devs at Mojang answer fan questions about Minecraft and someone asked what happened to the planned fireflies, which had been quietly discarded and were no longer part of the planned Wild Update. Producer Anna Lundgren answered that when Mojang announced its plans to add fireflies as a primary food source for the game’s new frogs, players reached out to the studio to let them know that many fireflies are actually poisonous to frogs.

So to save the frogs and stop any frog-fan-related-riots from occurring at the studio, Mojang got a digital can of bug spray and killed the bright little bastards, saving all the frogs in…whatever the world of Minecraft is called. Let’s go with Minecraftia!



So now, when the Wild Update finally releases sometime this year, it will feature all the mud and frogs fans are excited for, but no fireflies. Now, if Mojang could just remove all the chemicals from the water that are turning the freaking frogs gay, that would be swell.



