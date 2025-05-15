The Midnight Walk Is Perfect For A Creepy Night In

If you’re considering checking out The Midnight Walk, I sincerely recommend you do so. With its disturbing claymation art style, unique and compelling mechanics, and utterly beautiful soundtrack, it’s one of 2025's must-play indie titles. From beginning to end, this intriguing horror-themed expedition subverts expectations by pulling at your heartstrings just as much, if not more, than it tries to make you jump.

Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews

Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews

But despite my high praise, you should be aware that The Midnight Walk is a fairly brief title with limited replayability, so you’ll want to be sure that it’s the kind of game that speaks to you. If you’re curious just how long The Midnight Walk takes to beat, let’s dive into it.

Advertisement

How long does it take to finish The Midnight Walk?

The Midnight Walk is a short game that should take most folks around 4-5 hours to finish. This makes it an excellent choice for a single long evening where you can connect fully to the game’s unsettling but affecting story. While its short campaign and straightforward level design leave few reasons to see it through more than once, rest assured that great pacing and inventive gameplay ensure that not a single moment of those few hours is wasted.

Advertisement

Additionally, though The Midnight Walk is linear with only minimal unused space, it manages to do a fantastic job of hiding collectibles just out of sight in ways that require you to thoroughly explore your surroundings. With this in mind, completionists should have a good time rounding up every clay figure, gramophone disc, and shellphone (audio log) in the game.

To make things easier, there’s also a chapter select feature, which allows you to replay the sections of the game housing any collectibles you missed. And you can always visit Housy, a walking house that acts as a hub throughout your journey, to check and see which ones you’re missing so that you’re not wasting time retracing your steps through chapters unnecessarily.

Advertisement

Whether you’re looking to just absorb the emotional tale in The Midnight Walk or want to search for every collectible so you can earn all the game’s trophies or achievements, you can jump in now on PS5, PSVR2, and Windows PCs.