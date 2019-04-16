Microsoft plans to sell a combo deal of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Gamepass for $14.99 a month, the company announced today in their Inside Xbox game stream. While both services already exist, Microsoft isn’t offering the bundled sub until “later this year.” No word if they’ll offer a better deal for an annual subscription (both subs separately can be had for $60 a year).
