Microsoft Fixes Windows 10 Updates That Hit Game Performance

Last week, the Windows 10 updates KB5000842 and KB5001330 made a bit more of a fuss than usual, because they were found to be at the heart of several gaming-related performance issues across various games and graphics cards.



Originally rolling out in late-March, it took a few weeks for folks to track down the culprit, but as Kotaku Australia reported last week they had led to “problems on AMD, Intel and Nvidia-based systems range from stuttering in games, instability with V-sync enabled, reduced FPS and intermittent lag elsewhere in Windows.”

As ghacks report now, though, those gaming-related issues are being specifically targeted over the next day or so, which Microsoft is able to do without releasing an all-new update, thanks to its new KIR (Known Issue Rollback) system in Windows 10 that lets them “quickly revert a single, targeted fix to a previously released behavior if a critical regression is discovered”.

