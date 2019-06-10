Some bittersweet news this E3: Microsoft has announced another batch of games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 that it will bring to the Xbox One via backward compatibility—but it’ll be the final batch.
“After this week, we have no plans to add additional Original Xbox or Xbox 360 titles to the catalog on Xbox One,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post today. Microsoft said at its media briefing yesterday that the next Xbox console, codenamed Project Scarlett, will maintain the line’s backward compatibility going back to the original Xbox. The backward compatibility team will now “help make the games you love playing on Xbox One compatible with future Xbox hardware,” it said in the post.
If this has to be the final update, it’s a pretty good one. On the Xbox 360, there’s Asura’s Wrath, Star Ocean: The Last Hope, Infinite Undiscovery, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and more. For original Xbox, there’s four Splinter Cell games and more.
In all, Microsoft’s efforts put over 600 Xbox and Xbox 360 games onto the One, which is no small feat. Sorry to those of you who were holding out hope for Barbie Horse Adventures: Wild Horse Rescue.
Here’s the full list.
Xbox
- Armed and Dangerous
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict
Xbox 360
- Asura’s Wrath
- Battlefield 2: Modern Combat
- Enchanted Arms
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Far Cry Classic
- Far Cry Instincts Predator
- Infinite Undiscovery
- Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
- Skate
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syndicate
- Too Human
- Unreal Tournament III
Most of the games are available now; it seems that Too Human will be added shortly and be free to download.