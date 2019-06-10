Screenshot: Microsoft

Some bittersweet news this E3: Microsoft has announced another batch of games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 that it will bring to the Xbox One via backward compatibility—but it’ll be the final batch.



“After this week, we have no plans to add additional Original Xbox or Xbox 360 titles to the catalog on Xbox One,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post today. Microsoft said at its media briefing yesterday that the next Xbox console, codenamed Project Scarlett, will maintain the line’s backward compatibility going back to the original Xbox. The backward compatibility team will now “help make the games you love playing on Xbox One compatible with future Xbox hardware,” it said in the post.

If this has to be the final update, it’s a pretty good one. On the Xbox 360, there’s Asura’s Wrath, Star Ocean: The Last Hope, Infinite Undiscovery, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and more. For original Xbox, there’s four Splinter Cell games and more.

In all, Microsoft’s efforts put over 600 Xbox and Xbox 360 games onto the One, which is no small feat. Sorry to those of you who were holding out hope for Barbie Horse Adventures: Wild Horse Rescue.

Here’s the full list.

Xbox

Armed and Dangerous

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent

Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict

Xbox 360

Asura’s Wrath

Battlefield 2: Modern Combat

Enchanted Arms

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Far Cry Classic

Far Cry Instincts Predator

Infinite Undiscovery

Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie

Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands

Skate

Star Ocean: The Last Hope

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syndicate

Too Human

Unreal Tournament III

Most of the games are available now; it seems that Too Human will be added shortly and be free to download.