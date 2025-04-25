Michael B. Jordan’s Most Badass Physical Performances

Michael B Jordan is one of those actors with a physique that looks like he was carved from marble while in the gym, staring at a collage of buff action heroes. And he’s put it to good use in his 20-plus year career, playing everything from a flying ball of fire in Fantastic Four to a fireman-turned-revolutionary running through fire in Fahrenheit 451, with a bunch more ass kicking in between. So, when he pulled off playing twin vampire and savior in Sinners, it wasn’t surprising when the biceps came out, the bullets started flying, and undead punches were swinging. That’s just what Michael B Jordan does.

As we all collectively bask in Jordan’s Oscar-worthy performance in the year’s best film, it’s appropriate to look back at the most physically badass roles in his career.