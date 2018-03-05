Concept artist Ian Baker has been working on something on the side for a little while now: a personal redesign of the Metroid universe, focusing mostly on Samus but also touching on a few bad guys as well. The look is a lot more organic, and I am very into it.

I love how Samus’ Zero Suit ideas now look like practical space outfits instead of cosplay templates, and how the Fusion Suit now looks a lot more alien, like it should.

You can see more of Barker’s work at his ArtStation page.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

