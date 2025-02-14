How To Unlock The Best Metal Slug Tactics Weapon Mods

Metal Slug Tactics is all about customization: choosing your characters, picking their loadouts, and then deciding which modifications you want to implement into their weapons. But not all mods are available from the beginning of the game.

In order to truly bring the best out of your squad, you’ll need to unlock these mods. To do this you’ll need to earn coins from completing certain missions, doing bonus objectives, or even refusing to mod your weapons during a run.

Read on to find out which weapon mods need to be unlocked this way, and how much it’ll cost.

The best mods to unlock first in Metal Slug Tactics

For Handguns, grab the Range+Transfer mod first. It can make a huge impact on your ability to move around the field while enhancing your ability to deal damage while safe.

By the same token, Piercing/Transfer on Rifles is also the way to go, for similar reasons. Being able to hit multiple enemies in a row with a standard weapon is incredibly powerful, especially when paired with Fio’s ability to move enemies into position.

For Grenades, choose Shelter or All In, depending on whether you typically have grenade users move with the team or post up on high ground and stay there. For Grenade Launchers you have a similar choice. If you are choosing a loadout where your Grenade Launcher character is on the front lines, grab Max Ammo/Bayonet or Oversized.

For Melee, grab Swift to Velocity/Transfer, as one of the main issues with melee weapon users is mobility, and this helps with that, eventually making your entire team more mobile.

Shotgun users should absolutely get Precision/Vampire, because healing is very powerful in Metal Slug Tactics, and when at max health the already powerful Shotgun becomes even more powerful, a snake eating its own tail, in the best way.

Flamethrowers should take Shelter/Long Shot or Range+Bayonet, and finally, there are no real standout Laser mods, so grab Instigator (always a good option) or one of the Max Ammo mods, wince Laser weapons tend to have low ammo counts.

To look at your available mods, talk to Rumi in your base or in between areas once you’re on a run.

Handgun Mods

Unlock for $11: Range+1, Range+2

Unlock for $15: Mirror, Flick

Unlock for $23: All In

Unlock for $30: Precision II

Rifle Mods

Unlock for $5: Max Ammo Velocity, Swift

Unlock for $8: Range+1, Bayonet

Unlock for $10: Shelter 1, 2

Unlock for $15: Piercing 1, 2

Grenade Mods

Unlock for $8: Shelter 1, 2, 3

Unlock for $19: All In, All In and Range+1

Unlock for $15: Kamikaze and Damage+3, +4

Grenade Launcher Mods

Unlock for $8: Range+2 and Shelter 2, Range+3 and Shelter 3, Range+4 and Shelter 4

Unlock for $5: Max Ammo+2 and Fireworks, Max Ammo+4 and Fireworks 2, Max Ammo+6 and Inspiring

Unlock for $13: Kamikaze and Damage+3, +5

Unlock for $10: Max Ammo+4 and Bayonet 1, Max Ammo+6 and Bayonet 2

Unlock for $15: Barbaric

Unlock for $20: Oversized

Melee Mods

Unlock for $11: Swift, Swift and Transfer, Velocity and Transfer

Unlock for $11: Precision, Precision 2, Precision 4

Unlock for $15: Mirror and Damage -1, Mirror

Unlock for $19: Burst and Damage -1, Burst

Unlock for $23: Rossi Implants

Shotgun Mods

Unlock for $5: Instigator 1, 2, and 3

Unlock for $8: Precision and Vampire, Precision and Vampire 2, Precision 2 and Vampire 2

Unlock for $10: Range+1 and Brawn, Range+2 and Brawn

Unlock for $15: Max Ammo+4, Barbaric, Max Ammo+8 and Barbaric

Unlock for $20: Oversized

Unlock for $18: Rossi Implants

Flamethrower Mods

Unlock for $8: Max Ammo+2 and Flick, Max Ammo+4 and Flick, Max Ammo+6 and Mirror

Unlock for $8: Range+1 and Bayonet 1, Bayonet 1 and Range+2, Bayonet 2 and Range+3

Unlock for $15: Shelter 2, Shelter 2 and Long Shot

Unlock for $10: Max Ammo+3 and All In, Max Ammo+6 and All In

Unlock for $20: Oversized

Unlock for $18: Rossi Implants

Laser Mods

Unlock for $5: Max Ammo+2 and Fireworks, Max Ammo+4 and Fireworks, Max Ammo+6 and Fireworks 2

Unlock for $8: Max Ammo+1 and Pinpoint, Max Ammo+3 and Pinpoint, Max Ammo+5 and Poinpoint 2

Unlock for $13: Oversized, Oversized 2

Unlock for $13: Instigator 2, Instigator 3

Unlock for $18: Precision 2

Unlock for $18: First Blood 2

Now that you know how to get your mods rolling along, grab a Fire weapon and take out those desert zombies!