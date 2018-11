Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Students at the Aichi Institute of Technology in Japan have built a miniature robot version of the Metal Gear Solid 4 Rex mecha. And yes, it moves.



The parts were customize built and then wired.

Here is the Rex robot in action.

Cool project!