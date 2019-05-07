Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The new video editor in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is good for many things, but none more so than using it to recreate the entirety of Melee’s intro sequence from the GameCube.



This was done by Sass TwoFiveThree, and is an absolute work of art. “My goal was to recreate (in some sense) every shot from the original cinematic”, they write of the effort. “Some you can replicate almost exactly. For the rest, I tried to match the “feel” of the original shot.”

Considering how some of the animations in Ultimate are nothing like what’s needed to make this, the way they’ve been able to get around most discrepancies with smart camera angles is great.

And here’s the original, in case you need to compare: