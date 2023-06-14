At the recent Summer Game Fest Capcom announced the launch of Capcom Town, its new…website…online community…thing? That will act as a hub of sorts for, er, Capcom stuff of some sort. (Capcom just turned 40, so maybe it’s a midlife crisis sort of thing.)

Anyway, Capcom Town is now open to explore in your web browser, and one really interesting morsel we noticed was scans from the first Mega Man game’s design document that grant some cool insights into the classic game in its infancy.

Players familiar with the original 1987 Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) game will note that not everything mentioned in these scans made it into the final release. However, some of the cut elements do show up in later games, which we’ll note as we go. So, let’s check out some highlights from this classic game’s newly released design doc.