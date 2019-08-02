Image: McDonald’s

In Japan, McDonald’s has released a new series of cups for its McFizz soda drinks. The cups are supposed to show a young woman and a young man on each side. When you finish the drink, it looks like they are smooching on the lips. That’s not all.



[Update: 8/1/19 - 7:28 a.m.: The title and this article have been edited for clarity.]

Here is how the cups look. As mentioned above, after you drink the colorful soda, the clear plastic cup reveals another person on the opposite side.

It looks rather innocent.

But, as SoraNews points out, if you change the angle, things get pornographic. This was quickly noticed by people on Twitter.

On Twitter, people quickly pointed out the screw-up, calling the drinks 大人の飲み物 (otona no nomimono) or “adult beverages” and referring to this as McDonald’s “egregious blunder.”

It’s not only one cup that features lewd imagery, but several cups inadvertently feature a variety of sexual acts. Surely this was all on accident, just a series of coincidences and not subversive at all. Right? Surely.