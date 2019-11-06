McDonald’s Brings Back Classic Happy Meal Toys

The McDonald’s Happy Meal has produced some pretty iconic crappy, french fry-scented bits of colorful plastic over the years. Tomorrow through Sunday, November 11, Suprise Happy Meals will be packed with one of 17 classic toys from the past four decades, including Power Rangers, Tamagotchi, Furbies, and more.

The good news is there are 17 iconic food toys in the special Surprise Happy Meals, including remakes of some of the most sought-after McDonald’s toy collectibles. I need the Dinosaur Happy Meal and hamburger transforming figures, and if I don’t come out of this special event with all three of the special McNugget figures, what’s the point of life?

Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989



Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990



Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991



McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993



Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995



Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995



Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996



Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997



101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997



Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998



My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998



Furby (Hasbro): 1999



Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002



Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013



The bad news is that we’ve only got until November 11 to collect them all. Thanks to my children’s insatiable appetite for chicken nuggets and my local McDonald’s jumping the gun, my family has already acquired the Furby and Power Ranger toys. That means we need to purchase at least 15 more Happy Meals to collect the whole set. Or wait a week and eBay the damn things.