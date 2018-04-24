Today on Highlight Reel we have Labo creations, God of War laziness, inter-dimensional nut punches, and much more!
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - Here’s my submission for my worst vanish ever - KKSlider
- Radical Heights - throwing yourself at the enemy - Gabe H
- Gintama Rumble - It’s Over, For Now - Nathaniel Sunga
- Far Cry 5 - what physics?? - ST3ALTHkillKING
- COD:WWII - Charm Malfunction - erxji
- Rainbow Six Siege - Oh look, a smiley face. - MapleSurrup
- NBA Live 18 - ping pong - templeshot
- Yakuza 6 - I’ve never seen a dude so ashamed by a nut shot that he pops out of existence.- SchneeTrigger
- God of War -_20180420164452 - h3hl33t
- God of War - enemy glitch - Miika K
- Street Fighter V - Not Done Installing? - @chocobomoshpit
- Fortnite BR- When you think the river is safe, and it’s not… - Baby_Bruce
- Nintendo Labo - ピアノToy-Conで遊べる音ゲー作ってみた #NintendoLabo #NintendoSwitch - furukushi871
- Nintendo Labo - ニンテンドーラボで鍵が開いた時に例の音が鳴るやつ作った - 96pen
- Nintendo Labo - #NintendoSwitch #labo #nintendolabo #nintendo - devonodev
- Nintendo Labo - アメがもらえる音ゲー作ってみた件 #NintendoLabo #ニンテンドーラボ - mo3ore
- Nintendo Labo - ニンテンドーラボでアンテのsans戦ごっこ！ #Nintendo_Labo #ニンテンドーラボ #undertale - hitokage22
- Monster Hunter: World - 全力ひとり相撲【MHW】- ichihito_ohi
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!