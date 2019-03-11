Today on Highlight Reel we have video game mods, anime death matches, beach bodies, killer Apex Legends moments, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below.
- Metro Exodus - Nosalis Doesn’t Learn From Mistakes - Saving TomHanks
- ElDewrito (Halo Online) - Realizing the true gravity of a situation - Hypno Pulsar
- Resident Evil 2 (Modded) - Enigma (Mod: misterhecks)
- COD:BO4 - Game winning colat headshot - Insta: @wlemayphotography.
- Soulcalibur 6 -うん............ #PS4share - mars_whale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Wait a second - Jay Crawley
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - My Arthur’s hand got hooked on a tree branch - u/_brucey77
- Rainbow Six Siege - すみません困惑しすぎてうるさいですが、新ステージの謎らぺみつけました！ #PS4share - takowasa5386
- Rainbow Six Siege - Frost plays on Fortress :P - RainbowSixFrost
- Rainbow Six Siege - It all happened so fast - Color6lindNinja
- Apex Legends - They call me Neo - thekingkronik
- Apex Legends - A Perfect Circle - General Jesus99
- Apex Legends - Moving Long Shot - MaxxRafen
- Apex Legends - Pull off a Roadhog prediction hook on Pathfinder - kangtheconquerer
- Apex Legends - Best Mirage Finisher - IggyFlare
- Apex Legends - Not falling for that - cloomion
- Jump Force (Modded) - MASTER CHIEF JOINS THE JUMP FORCE! - Onifox (mod)
Highlight Reel is Kotaku's regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world.