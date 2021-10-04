A b unch of the Super Mario Sunshine modding community got together to make their favorite game even better. The result is Super Mario Eclipse, a massive mod that expands Mario’s Isle Delfino adventure with new moves, new worlds, new playable characters, and a whole new story. The first demo for Eclipse dropped late last month, and it looks outstanding.



Sure, the original Super Mario Sunshine achieved massive critical acclaim when it was released back in 2002, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of room for improvement. For example, Mario and his robotic backpack F.L.U.D.D. are a great team, but what if you could play as Luigi, complete with his super jumping abilities from Super Mario Bros. 2, or Shadow Mario wielding a paintbrush?

Super Mario Eclipse means you need wonder no more. How about new moves? Have you ever wanted Mario to try using F.L.U.D.D. to slide around the islands, but were afraid the beach sand would tear his clothing and skin to shreds?

Beach sand, cobblestones, none of it makes a mark on Mario as he hover-slides across the shoreline. In the real world this move would leave a bloody trail of plumber shavings across the beach, but in Super Mario Eclipse Mario is completely unscathed. Either that, or the water jet is cleaning up any evidence of injury.

So what exactly is Super Mario Eclipse? At the moment it’s a mod that’s not yet available in console playable form, restricted to emulators capable of applying an xdelta file as a ROM patch. It’s downloadable from Gamebanana, which also features the mod’s official description.

Super Mario Eclipse is part beta restoration, part enhancement, port original mod, and all fan service. With dozens upon dozens of new missions, fully custom worlds, challenging secret courses, and an interconnected Isle Delfino to boot, this is the Super Mario Sunshine experience you always wanted- and then some! Isle Delfino is hiding all new secrets just waiting to be uncovered, and with multiple playable characters by your side, there’s nothing you can’t do. Presenting an all-new expanded story, crazy new gimmicks, exciting new moves and abilities, and references to your favorite Gamecube era Mario Games, get ready for the collaborative efforts of the entire Sunshine modding community to finally come together and bring you something special! This Super Mario Sunshine mod is sure to Eclipse the rest!

Anything can happen when you get a dedicated team of game modders together and pump all of their wild ideas into a passion project like Super Mario Eclipse. Check out the official mod trailer to see all the fun stuff being added in this massive Super Mario Sunshine makeover.

What I love the most about Super Mario Eclipse is that it refreshes a classic game that I appreciate but have no desire to play. Having watched Super Mario Sunshine speedruns for years, the 2002 GameCube game (and its recent Switch release) do absolutely nothing for me. It’s nice to be excited about it again. Thanks, modders!

