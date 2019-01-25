Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

This week, PlayStation Korea rolled out price cuts for the PS4 and PS4 Pro for a limited time only. Folks have lined up in droves.



The PlayStation 4 launched in South Korea on December 17, 2013.

The PS4 Pro is originally 498,000 South Korean Won ($444), but it’s marked down to 348,000 KRW ($311), while the 378,000 KRW ($337) PlayStation 4 is 248,000 KRW ($221). The PSVR is also on sale, priced at 298,000 KRW ($266) from 448,000 KRW ($400).

According to Afternoon News, a limited number of consoles and PSVR headsets is being alotted to PlayStation partner stores and online retailers. Check out photos of people from when the sale began yesterday. There are reports of sellouts, especially for the Pro.

The sale ends on Feb 3.