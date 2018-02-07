For the past four years, writer Felipe Pepe has been compiling a book about computer role-playing games, enlisting developers and journalists from across the globe to write about everything from Ultima to Fallout 4. The book is out now—and you can get it for free.



“Across its 528 pages you’ll find information about over 400 RPGs, from the early PLATO games to modern AAA releases, as well as hidden gems, curiosities and even fan-translations,” writes Pepe. “The reviews were written by a team of 112 volunteers from all around the globe – fans, modders, journalists, critics, indies and AAA developers.”

You can get the PDF right here, or read it below: