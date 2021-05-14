Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Has A Calibration Menu

jondottxt
Jonathan Lee
Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Screenshot: BioWare / Kotaku

Mass Effect Legendary Edition released today, and if you’re a long-time fan of the series, you’ll find a nice Easter egg before you even start your first campaign.

If you pop into the Options menu in Mass Effect, there’s a new section called Calibration. This is a cheeky reference to everyone’s favorite space lizard bird boyfriend and Normandy crewmate, Garrus Vakarian. He really enjoys making calibrations, a fandom meme so popular that BioWare self-referenced it in Mass Effect 3.

Illustration for article titled Mass Effect Legendary Edition Has A Calibration Menu
Screenshot: BioWare / Kotaku

And even after all these years, we still have no idea what exactly Garrus was “calibrating.” If your spaceship is being maintained by a demigod artificial intelligence, why would you need meatbags to do the technical fine-tuning?

But for our purposes, the Calibration menu is for adjusting the brightness and HDR settings.

Illustration for article titled Mass Effect Legendary Edition Has A Calibration Menu
Screenshot: BioWare / Kotaku

It also means you can go on Reddit to wink and chuckle about it with fellow Mass Effect nerds.

DISCUSSION

minigendo
minigendo

I thought Garrus was calibrating the accuracy of the Normandy’s cannons? And I think I recall an overheard conversation between Garrus and Legion where he, somehow, achieves higher than Legion’s predicted theoretical maximum in that regard?  Implying that there was some use to his work throughout the series, or that he’s just that good at calibration, one assumes.