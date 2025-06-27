Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

These Two Cool Mass Effect Mods Look Like The Perfect Way To Revisit A Classic Trilogy

With an unbelievable scope and so many cool new additions, you might even call these mods Mass Effect: The Uncut Version

By
Claire Jackson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A shuttle touches down in a Mass Effect cutscene.
Screenshot: BioWare / Mass Effect Mods / Kotaku

If you’re like me and haven’t played the original Mass Effect trilogy in some time, then boy do I have some good news for you if you have the game on PC or are thinking of grabbing a copy on Steam. A pair of wildly impressive mods for the Legendary Edition remaster of everyone’s favorite Xbox 360-era space opera trilogy contains so many exciting tweaks and so much new material that even I, someone who thought I was probably never gonna play those games again, is now thinking about how I’m gonna clear hard-drive space to hit the stars once more.

Suggested Reading

How Long Will It Take To Connect All Of Australia In Death Stranding 2?
Let’s Talk About Why Some Folks Are Really Unhappy With The Switch 2’s Screen
9 Movies And TV Shows With Competitions As Twisted As Squid Game
The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: November 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

How Long Will It Take To Connect All Of Australia In Death Stranding 2?
Let’s Talk About Why Some Folks Are Really Unhappy With The Switch 2’s Screen
9 Movies And TV Shows With Competitions As Twisted As Squid Game
The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: November 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The LE3 Diversification Project (the White House is already upset about it) and Spectre Expansion Mod from virtuoso modder Tydeous and a team of talented editors sound too good to be true. Check out the trailer and deep dive here:

LE3 Diversification Project and Spectre Expansion Mod - Update 1.4.0 Trailer and Deep Dive

For those who don’t have 17 minutes to check out the video, let me break down the highlights of what’s on offer in these super neat mods:

Advertisement

Related Content

Marvel Rivals Mods Are Back For Fans Willing To Risk It All To Play As Vegeta Or 19 Inches Of Venom
100+ Mods Turn Starfield Into The Star Wars Mandalorian Game We'll Never Get

Related Content

Marvel Rivals Mods Are Back For Fans Willing To Risk It All To Play As Vegeta Or 19 Inches Of Venom
100+ Mods Turn Starfield Into The Star Wars Mandalorian Game We'll Never Get
  • 4 new combat missions
  • 1 new hub map
  • 12 new cutscenes
  • 8 altered cutscenes
  • 3 new apartment decorations
  • 6 updated character appearances

And there’s more than just what’s in that list. From making subtle changes like replacing the textures on dead bodies to be more accurate to the lore of the world, to performing incredible feats of digital archaeology in restoring cutscenes that were only referred to in snippets of code in the original game’s beta, the mods are packed with tons of new things to see and explore. The mods also expand how you can take in the world. For example, at the Purgatory night club from Mass Effect 2, you can now order drinks that were featured in Mass Effect: The Official Cocktail Book.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, though it’s well-deserved after such hard work, modder Tydeos is going on a hiatus now that his work on these mods is complete. However, according to the deep dive video, should he return in the future, he hopes to expand the four brand new missions the mod adds to the game to match the scale found in official, BioWare-brewed quests.

.