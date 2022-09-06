Mass Effect

BioWare / True 77

The Best: The world-building. Whether you are playing Mass Effect with fresh Asari-blue eyes or are nearing the end of your tenth playthrough, the game’s captivating world-building will have you fighting hand over fist for more of that sweet lore. Your first hour is bursting at the seams with intergalactic politics, diverse alien species, and dialogue and codexes on how the two have and haven’t gelled. Setting the tone for all future Mass Effect games, this first one lets you blaze your own trail in the universe by acting as a Renegade or Paragon.



(With unbridled appreciation) And whoever came up with the concept of Elcors deserves a kiss on the mouth. Love those guys.



Read More: Mass Effect Legendary Edition Makes The First Game Required Playing

The Worst: Samey-feeling planets. OG Mass Effect stands the test of time as the most full-on RPGish game of the series. Sadly, being a large-scale, planet-exploring RPG also came with the inescapable feeling of all those planets feeling a bit hollow and bereft of diversity. Sure, there’s a little in the wallpaper-worthy backdrops of some of the planets, but outside of discovering a multitude of cadaverific space explorers and a shifty-looking cow, there ain’t a lot to see out there.

