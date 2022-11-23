Marvel Snap is expanding with its next big update and upcoming cosmic-themed season. Not only is the game getting over a dozen new, rare, and powerful cards, but developer Second Dinner will be adding the previously announced Token Shop to the game, letting players focus on grinding for specific cards they want to unlock. It also explained how it will reward players who have already made progress in the game and missed out on prior opportunities to earn some tokens.

Lately it seems like everyone and their friends are playing and talking about Marvel Snap. And I get why. The free-to-play card battler’s recently consumed my life thanks to its colorful cards that are all based on Marvel characters and creatures, its smaller 12-card decks, and its incredibly fast, six-turn matches. Making all of this better are the random zones, which can greatly change up a match so that every time you play it feels different and exciting. But even with random zones and card unlocks, some decks and strategies have become more popular recently, so it’s a good time to shake things up with 16 powerful new cards, plus a whole new way to unlock ‘em.



Marvel Snap dev Second Dinner announced yesterday it’s bringing a whole slew of new cards to the game via its next season, called “The Power Cosmic.” Big baddie Thanos is incoming along with all of his Infinity Stones, leading to one of the most interesting and complex cards in the game so far. She-Hulk, hot off the success of her Disney+ show, will also arrive in Snap when the next season goes live on December 6.

When the patch goes live, the new cards will be split into two new series, or as most players call them, pools. These newer pools will be very rare, with Pool 5 cards like Thanos and Galactus being 10 times rarer than Pool 4 (which are already much rarer to get from random drops than previous pools). However, you won’t need to have unlocked all of Pool 3 to start finding and unlocking Pool 4 and 5 cards. And they will appear in the Token Shop, too, which will let players grind for them when it opens next patch.



Here are all the new cards and what they do. Information comes via the game’s latest developer update video and Second Dinner’s blog post:



Series/Pool 4 Cards

She-Hulk (6/10) — Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn.

Absorbing Man (4/3) — On Reveal: If the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it.

Luke Cage (2/1) — Ongoing: Your cards can’t have their Power reduced.

Agent Coulson (3/4) — On Reveal: Add a random 4-cost and 5-cost card to your hand.

Helicarrier (6/10) — When you discard this from your hand, add 3 random cards to your hand.

M’Baku (1/2) — If this is in your deck at the end of the game, it jumps to a random location.

Attuma (4/10) — If you have another card here at the end of your turn, destroy this.

Orka (6/9) — Ongoing: +5 power if this is your only card here.

Titania (1/5) — When Any card is played at this location, this card switches sides.

Mariah Hill (2/3) — On Reveal: Add a random 1-cost card to your hand.

Series/Pool 5 Cards

Shuri (4/2) — On Reveal: Double the power of the next card you play.

Bast (1/1) — On Reveal: Set the power of all cards in your hand to 3.

Thanos (6/8) — At the start of the match, shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck.

Galactus (6/3) — On Reveal: If this is your only card here, destroy all other locations

Valkyrie (5/3) — On Reveal: Set all cards at this location to 3 power.

Super Skrull (4/2) — Ongoing: Has Ongoing effects of all enemy cards.

Second Dinner also talked more about the Token Shop, which it previously announced via its official Discord server.



After the next patch, players will begin to earn tokens from the collection progression path once they hit collection rank 500. You can spend these tokens in the soon-to-be-added Token Shop, which will feature a random card you don’t have that will rotate every eight hours. If you see a card you’ve really wanted, like Dr. Doom or Venom, and you have the tokens, you can spend them right there and grab that card. However, if you see a card you really want but don’t have the currency on hand, that’s okay; Marvel Snap will let you lock the store and grind for as long as you want to earn the necessary tokens to buy your desired card.



Now, while the Token Shop system sounds great and will help players get that one card they’ve been longing for to complete a specific deck, it did anger some who have already invested hours and hours into the game. They might be at collection rank 900 or 1200 already and missed out on the coming-soon tokens. At first, Second Dinner had no plans to reward these players with anything. This went over poorly, and last week Marvel Snap boss Ben Brode confirmed that this plan had changed.



Players will now get a bulk amount of tokens when they log in for the first time after the patch. How many you get will depend on your collection level.



500-999 Collection Level: 3,000 Tokens

1000-2999 Collection Level: 6,000 Tokens

3000+ Collection Level: 12,000 Tokens

Considering the price of cards—Pool 3 cards cost 1000 tokens, Pool 4 cost 3000, and Pool 5 cost 6000—even lower-level players will be able to grab at least one card from the shop. And if you haven’t reached 500 yet, don’t worry, Second Dinner says once you hit 500 collection level you’ll still get those tokens. Just another example of how oddly nice Marvel Snap is compared to so many other free-to-play mobile games.



Marvel Snap’s next season begins December 6 and the next big patch, which will add the Token Shop and the new cards, should be out at the same time. You still have time to get all the rewards from this current Wakanda and Black Panther-themed season, too.



