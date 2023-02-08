Everything You Should Know About Marvel Snap’s Game-Changing New Season

Another four weeks has ticked by already, and Marvel Snap has entered its fifth season pass: Into The Quantum Realm. Timed to match this month’s release of the third Ant-Man movie, Quantumania, things are getting super-teeny, with the ironically enormous-headed M.O.D.O.K. taking center stage. Are you ready to fork over another ten bucks? Let’s take a look and see what’s on offer.



Into The Quantum Realm’s New Cards

Right, so despite the topic suggesting this season should be focused on Ant-Man, this really is MODOK’s moment. His is the new card introduced, and it’s already messing up the meta. Its ability is an On Reveal, and it discards your entire hand, which at first glance might sound like madness, but now think what the 5-cost, 8-power card can do if you’re playing it in a discard deck, not least when paired with Morbius. Use MODOK to discard, say, six cards from your hand, and that sees Morbius gain 12 points, on top of MODOK’s 8. Ouch.

That’s even ouchier if you also discarded, say, Swarm and Apocalypse, the former putting in two 0-cost versions of itself into your hand, the latter replacing itself with +4 power. Pull Hela on turn six and, good grief, every slot will be filled with your whole discarded hand. What I’m trying to say here is that MODOK is ridiculously OP, and I’ll bet my trousers it’s nerfed to at least 6-power by the next patch.

MODOK is one of four new cards being added over the next four weeks. The others are last month’s pay-for season pass inclusion, Zabu, then brand new cards Ghost, Stature, and Kang the Conqueror. Ghost will flip tables even further, a 1-cost card that’ll make you second to reveal every turn for the rest of the game. Stature is a 5-cost, 7-power card that looks like it might help the onslaught of MODOKs, reducing to 1-cost as soon as your opponent discards a card. Finally Kang is a 5-cost, 0-power card that will apparently allow you to look at what your opponent did that turn, then restart it like it never happened, but with Kang disappeared. Bonkers. All four are Series 5 cards.

Marvel

Into The Quantum Realm’s New Locations

Four new locations will be featured over the season, and three of them are doozies. At the time of writing, the most frequently appearing location is The Sacred Timeline, for which the first to fill it with four cards will receive a copy of their opening hand!



Alongside it we’re getting Quantum Tunnel, which acts like the Lockjaw card, swapping out any card you play here for another in your deck.

Camp Lehigh will add a random 3-cost card to players’ hands, while Quantum Realm has any card played there have its base power set to 2.

Into The Quantum Realm’s Season Pass

No interesting changes here, sadly, making that $10 ever-harder to part with. The free version still comes with plenty of Credits, Boosters, and Gold, and a new card back.

Pay out, and you’ll get more of the same, a bunch of cosmetic variants, and most crucially, that MODOK card a month ahead of everyone else being able to pull it. And neither, still, rewards players with Tokens. Dammit. It just doesn’t strike me as good value, and yet like a big idiot I’ve paid for it for the fifth season in a row.



At the same time, the game’s store has added a Mister Negative bundle, which for a ridiculous 8,000 Gold (approximately $100!!!) will give you 3,000 Tokens, 6,000 Credits, 155 Mister Negative Boosters, a variant and avatar of the same, and the wildly incongruous title, “Be My Valentine.” What a world.

There we are. Marvel Snap continues to provide us with that batshit combination of a stellar game with brilliant new cards and locations that mix up how everyone’s playing, and absolutely unfathomable prices for scant, entirely unnecessary extras. That’s something we spoke to creator Ben Brode about last month, alongside everything else we could think of regarding one of Kotaku’s favorite games.