Mario's Super Picross, Diddy's Kong Quest Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo just announced the latest round of games coming to Nintendo Switch Online, and alongside Diddy’s Kong Quest is a nice surprise: Mario’s Super Picross, a game that had previously only been officially released in Japan and then later PAL (Europe + Australasia) territories .



There’s also Peace Keepers and the forever-unfortunately-named SCAT, with everything available on September 23.

Because this is Mario’s Super Picross’ first time out in the US, Nintendo of America even put together a tutorial video for everyone: