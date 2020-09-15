Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Mario's Super Picross, Diddy's Kong Quest Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:nintendo
nintendonintendo switch onlinepicrosskotaku core
Illustration for article titled iMarios Super Picross/i, iDiddys Kong Quest /iComing To Nintendo Switch Online
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo just announced the latest round of games coming to Nintendo Switch Online, and alongside Diddy’s Kong Quest is a nice surprise: Mario’s Super Picross, a game that had previously only been officially released in Japan and then later PAL (Europe + Australasia) territories.

There’s also Peace Keepers and the forever-unfortunately-named SCAT, with everything available on September 23.

Because this is Mario’s Super Picross’ first time out in the US, Nintendo of America even put together a tutorial video for everyone:

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

ernekid
Ernekid

Diddy’s Kong Quest!

GET HYPED!