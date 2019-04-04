Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will support the Labo VR Kit shortly after it launches this month, Nintendo said today.

The games will get free updates on April 25 that add virtual reality support, using Nintendo’s $40 Labo VR goggles, which launch April 20.

The VR support will be quite different between the two games. While Super Mario Odyssey will get a “bite-sized bonus experience” with a series of three mini-missions in which you collect coins and musical notes, it looks like Breath of the Wild is getting full-on VR support in the main game. You’ll simply be able to turn on the VR Goggles in the options menu and explore all of Hyrule in VR. (Pre-rendered cut scenes won’t work in VR, it said.)