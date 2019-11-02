Mario Maker Contest: Too Many Thwomps

Thwomps are possibly my favorite enemy in the Mario universe. They look cool and seem tough, but the other thing I love is their name. Thowmps. It is just fun to say. Just fun enemy all around, so let’s make some levels featuring these great enemies.



Your Challenge This Week: Create levels featuring Thwomps!

Theme: Thwomps, Thwomp, Too Many Thwomps

Use any style you want and make the levels as long or short as you desire. The only important thing is to make sure you include some Thwomps. How many? I don’t know, but try to include more than one. You can never have too many Thwomps. (I was just informed that you can, in fact, have too many Thwomps. Sorry.)

Next week I’ll pick some of my favorite courses and a winner.