Summer is here. The sun is out longer and longer each day, shirts are drenched in sweat, ice cream is back on the menu and ACs are turned down to their lowest temperature. So, instead of going outside, into the heat and sun, let’s stay inside and make some Mario Maker levels!

Your challenge this week: Make some desert themed Mario levels.

Theme - Summer / Summer Time

I don’t care which game style you choose, Super Mario Bros. 3 or 3D World, whatever. Just set it in the desert and make it feel like a summer vacation. Or a nightmare. Whichever works best for you.

I’m trying this idea out to see how the community reacts to this contest. Think of this as a pilot for a TV show. If the ratings are good and people seem to like it, we can do this every week. If nobody likes this format or cares to make levels, we will pretend this never happened.



Next week I’ll pick some of my favorite courses and a winner.