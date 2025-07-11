Every Vehicle’s Color Scheme In Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World may boast a bunch of character costumes to race around in or explore the free roam mode with, but it does forgo the vehicle customization from the previous game. Thankfully, some vehicles still have different color variations depending on who’s driving. Let’s break down every kart color available in Mario Kart World.

Princess Peach’s Leading Role And More New Releases CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Princess Peach's Leading Role And More New Releases This Week

Princess Peach’s Leading Role And More New Releases CC Share Subtitles Off

English Princess Peach's Leading Role And More New Releases This Week

Standard Kart

Advertisement

First up is the default Standard Kart, which is tied for the most color variations with 19 styles. The variations affect the primary color of the body as well as a secondary color for the front bumper and coil springs. We’ll list the primary colors below, along with the secondary for anything looking similar.

Advertisement

Red: Mario, Baby Mario, Yoshi (Red), Cheep Cheep, Para-Biddybud, Sidestepper

Mario, Baby Mario, Yoshi (Red), Cheep Cheep, Para-Biddybud, Sidestepper Green: Luigi, Baby Luigi, Piranha Plant, Spike, Rocky Wrench

Luigi, Baby Luigi, Piranha Plant, Spike, Rocky Wrench Pink/Light Blue: Peach, Baby Peach

Peach, Baby Peach Orange/Red-Orange: Daisy, Baby Daisy, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Pokey, Stingby

Daisy, Baby Daisy, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Pokey, Stingby Green-Yellow: Yoshi, Coin Coffer

Yoshi, Coin Coffer Brown: Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong Orange/Green: Bowser

Bowser Lime Green/Orange: Bowser Jr.

Bowser Jr. Light Green/Yellow-Orange: Koopa Troopa

Koopa Troopa Blue: Toad, Yoshi (Blue), Cataquack, Goomba, Pianta, Swoop

Toad, Yoshi (Blue), Cataquack, Goomba, Pianta, Swoop Light Pink/Yellow: Toadette, Yoshi (Pink)

Toadette, Yoshi (Pink) Sky Blue: Lakitu, Yoshi (Orange), Chargin’ Chuck, Dolphin, Penguin

Lakitu, Yoshi (Orange), Chargin’ Chuck, Dolphin, Penguin Grayish Blue/Blue: King Boo, Yoshi (Yellow), Peepa

King Boo, Yoshi (Yellow), Peepa Gray/Burnt Orange: Shy Guy, Yoshi (White), Cow, Dry Bones, Fish Bone

Shy Guy, Yoshi (White), Cow, Dry Bones, Fish Bone Yellow: Wario, Wiggler

Wario, Wiggler Purple: Waluigi, Conkdor, Nabbit

Waluigi, Conkdor, Nabbit Hot Pink: Birdo

Birdo Dark Red: Pauline, Yoshi (Purple)

Pauline, Yoshi (Purple) Turquoise: Rosalina, Baby Rosalina, Snowman

Pipe Frame

Advertisement

The unlockable Pipe Frame also boasts some variety with 13 different colors. It’s less than the Standard Kart due to the more simplistic design, but it still represents a majority of the roster.

Red: Mario, Baby Mario, Pauline, Yoshi (Red), Cheep Cheep, Para-Biddybud, Sidestepper

Mario, Baby Mario, Pauline, Yoshi (Red), Cheep Cheep, Para-Biddybud, Sidestepper Green: Luigi, Baby Luigi, Piranha Plant, Spike

Luigi, Baby Luigi, Piranha Plant, Spike Pink: Peach, Baby Peach, Toadette, Yoshi (Pink)

Peach, Baby Peach, Toadette, Yoshi (Pink) Orange: Daisy, Baby Daisy, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Yoshi (Sky Blue), Pokey

Daisy, Baby Daisy, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Yoshi (Sky Blue), Pokey Lime Green: Yoshi, Coin Coffer

Yoshi, Coin Coffer Brown: Donkey Kong, Peepa, Rocky Wrench

Donkey Kong, Peepa, Rocky Wrench Yellow: Koopa Troopa, Wario, Yoshi (Yellow), Hammer Bro, Monty Mole, Stingby, Wiggler

Koopa Troopa, Wario, Yoshi (Yellow), Hammer Bro, Monty Mole, Stingby, Wiggler Blue: Toad, Yoshi (Blue), Cataquack, Pianta, Swoop

Toad, Yoshi (Blue), Cataquack, Pianta, Swoop Sky Blue: Lakitu, Yoshi (Orange), Chargin’ Chuck, Dolphin

Lakitu, Yoshi (Orange), Chargin’ Chuck, Dolphin Gray: King Boo, Yoshi (White), Peepa

King Boo, Yoshi (White), Peepa Black: Shy Guy, Yoshi (Purple), Cow, Dry Bones, Fish Bone

Shy Guy, Yoshi (Purple), Cow, Dry Bones, Fish Bone Purple: Waluigi, Birdo, Conkdor, Nabbit

Waluigi, Birdo, Conkdor, Nabbit Turquoise: Rosalina, Baby Rosalina, Penguin, Snowman

Roadster Royale

Advertisement

Next up is the unlockable Roadster Royale. This Formula One-inspired kart features three colors based on Peach, Daisy, and Rosalina.

Pink: Mario, Baby Mario, Peach, Baby Peach, Toad, Toadette, Wario, Birdo, Yoshi (Purple), Yoshi (Red), Yoshi (Pink), Conkdor, Cow, Dolphin, Nabbit

Mario, Baby Mario, Peach, Baby Peach, Toad, Toadette, Wario, Birdo, Yoshi (Purple), Yoshi (Red), Yoshi (Pink), Conkdor, Cow, Dolphin, Nabbit Orange: Daisy, Baby Daisy, Donkey Kong, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Shy Guy, Pauline, Yoshi (Orange), Yoshi (Sky Blue), Cheep Cheep, Goomba, Monty Mole, Para-Biddybud, Rocky Wrench, Sidestepper, Stingby, Wiggler

Daisy, Baby Daisy, Donkey Kong, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Shy Guy, Pauline, Yoshi (Orange), Yoshi (Sky Blue), Cheep Cheep, Goomba, Monty Mole, Para-Biddybud, Rocky Wrench, Sidestepper, Stingby, Wiggler Turquoise: Luigi, Baby Luigi, Koopa Troopa, Lakitu, King Boo, Waluigi, Rosalina, Baby Rosalina, Yoshi, Yoshi (Blue), Yoshi (Yellow), Yoshi (White), Cataquack, Chargin’ Chuck, Coin Coffer, Dry Bones, Fish Bone, Hammer Bro, Peepa, Penguin, Pianta, Piranha Plant, Pokey, Snowman, Spike, Swoop

Advertisement

Biddybuggy

Advertisement

Another kart with simple looks is the unlockable Biddybuggy. Just like in Mario Kart 8, it comes in five different colors.

Red: Mario, Baby Mario, Donkey Kong, Shy Guy, Pauline, Yoshi (Purple), Yoshi (Red), Cheep Cheep, Para-Biddybud, Sidestepper

Mario, Baby Mario, Donkey Kong, Shy Guy, Pauline, Yoshi (Purple), Yoshi (Red), Cheep Cheep, Para-Biddybud, Sidestepper Green: Luigi, Baby Luigi, Yoshi, Koopa Troopa, Coin Coffer, Hammer Bro, Spike

Luigi, Baby Luigi, Yoshi, Koopa Troopa, Coin Coffer, Hammer Bro, Spike Pink: Peach, Baby Peach, Toadette, Birdo, Yoshi (Pink), Conkdor, Dry Bones, Fish Bone, Nabbit, Peepa, Piranha Plant,

Peach, Baby Peach, Toadette, Birdo, Yoshi (Pink), Conkdor, Dry Bones, Fish Bone, Nabbit, Peepa, Piranha Plant, Yellow: Daisy, Baby Daisy, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Wario, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Yoshi (Yellow), Yoshi (Orange), Yoshi (White), Goomba, Monty Mole, Pokey, Rocky Wrench, Stingby, Wiggler

Daisy, Baby Daisy, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Wario, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Yoshi (Yellow), Yoshi (Orange), Yoshi (White), Goomba, Monty Mole, Pokey, Rocky Wrench, Stingby, Wiggler Blue: Toad, Lakitu, King Boo, Waluigi, Rosalina, Baby Rosalina, Yoshi (Blue), Cataquack, Chargin’ Chuck, Cow, Dolphin, Penguin, Pianta, Snowman, Swoop

Advertisement

Standard Bike

Advertisement

The Standard Bike is the other vehicle to have 19 variations. Conveniently, it also gives the same colors to characters that the Standard Kart does.

Red: Mario, Baby Mario, Yoshi (Red), Cheep Cheep, Para-Biddybud, Sidestepper

Mario, Baby Mario, Yoshi (Red), Cheep Cheep, Para-Biddybud, Sidestepper Green: Luigi, Baby Luigi, Piranha Plant, Spike, Rocky Wrench

Luigi, Baby Luigi, Piranha Plant, Spike, Rocky Wrench Pink/Light Blue: Peach, Baby Peach

Peach, Baby Peach Orange/Red-Orange : Daisy, Baby Daisy, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Pokey, Stingby

: Daisy, Baby Daisy, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Pokey, Stingby Green-Yellow: Yoshi, Coin Coffer

Yoshi, Coin Coffer Brown: Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong Orange/Green: Bowser

Bowser Lime Green/Orange: Bowser Jr.

Bowser Jr. Light Green/Yellow-Orange: Koopa Troopa

Koopa Troopa Blue: Toad, Yoshi (Blue), Cataquack, Goomba, Pianta, Swoop

Toad, Yoshi (Blue), Cataquack, Goomba, Pianta, Swoop Light Pink/Yellow: Toadette, Yoshi (Pink)

Toadette, Yoshi (Pink) Sky Blue: Lakitu, Yoshi (Orange), Chargin’ Chuck, Dolphin, Penguin

Lakitu, Yoshi (Orange), Chargin’ Chuck, Dolphin, Penguin Grayish Blue/Blue: King Boo, Yoshi (Yellow), Peepa

King Boo, Yoshi (Yellow), Peepa Gray/Burnt Orange: Shy Guy, Yoshi (White), Cow, Dry Bones, Fish Bone

Shy Guy, Yoshi (White), Cow, Dry Bones, Fish Bone Yellow: Wario, Wiggler

Wario, Wiggler Purple: Waluigi, Conkdor, Nabbit

Waluigi, Conkdor, Nabbit Hot Pink: Birdo

Birdo Dark Red: Pauline, Yoshi (Purple)

Pauline, Yoshi (Purple) Turquoise: Rosalina, Baby Rosalina, Snowman

Cute Scoot

Advertisement

Coming in next is the Cute Scoot with eight designs. They all feature different body colors, but stand out further with unique accents.

Yellow: Mario, Baby Mario, Luigi, Baby Peach, Donkey Kong, Toad, Yoshi (Orange), Yoshi (White)

Mario, Baby Mario, Luigi, Baby Peach, Donkey Kong, Toad, Yoshi (Orange), Yoshi (White) Dark Green: Bowser, Pauline, Goomba, Piranha Plant, Spike, Stingby, Wiggler

Bowser, Pauline, Goomba, Piranha Plant, Spike, Stingby, Wiggler Orange: Daisy, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Chagrin’ Chuck, Cow, Monty Mole, Snowman

Daisy, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Chagrin’ Chuck, Cow, Monty Mole, Snowman White: Baby Luigi, Baby Rosalina, Yoshi, Yoshi (Red), Cataquack, Coin Coffer

Baby Luigi, Baby Rosalina, Yoshi, Yoshi (Red), Cataquack, Coin Coffer Blue-Purple: Koopa Troopa, Rosalina, Yoshi (Yellow), Conkdor, Dolphin, Pianta, Penguin, Sidestepper

Koopa Troopa, Rosalina, Yoshi (Yellow), Conkdor, Dolphin, Pianta, Penguin, Sidestepper Pink: Peach, Baby Peach, Toadette, Birdo, Yoshi (Pink), Cheep Cheep, Para-Biddybud, Peepa

Peach, Baby Peach, Toadette, Birdo, Yoshi (Pink), Cheep Cheep, Para-Biddybud, Peepa Gray: Lakitu, Shy Guy, Wario, Waluigi, Yoshi (Blue), Dry Bones, Fish Bone, Hammer Bro, Rocky Wrench

Lakitu, Shy Guy, Wario, Waluigi, Yoshi (Blue), Dry Bones, Fish Bone, Hammer Bro, Rocky Wrench Dark Purple: Bowser Jr., King Boo, Yoshi (Purple), Nabbit, Pokey, Swoop

Mach Rocket

Advertisement

The Mach Rocket has four distinct designs that a character might be paired with. While each differs by color, they’re also notable for specific in-game company branding.

Red: Mario, Baby Mario, Donkey Kong, Bowser, Lakitu, Shy Guy, Pauline, Yoshi (Red), Yoshi (White), Cheep Cheep, Hammer Bro, Para-Biddybud, Piranha Plant, Stingby

Mario, Baby Mario, Donkey Kong, Bowser, Lakitu, Shy Guy, Pauline, Yoshi (Red), Yoshi (White), Cheep Cheep, Hammer Bro, Para-Biddybud, Piranha Plant, Stingby Multi-Color: Peach, Baby Peach, Daisy, Baby Daisy, Rosalina, Baby Rosalina, Toadette, Birdo, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Yoshi (Pink), Conkdor, Peepa, Snowman

Peach, Baby Peach, Daisy, Baby Daisy, Rosalina, Baby Rosalina, Toadette, Birdo, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Yoshi (Pink), Conkdor, Peepa, Snowman Blue: Luigi, Baby Luigi, Toad, Koopa Troopa, Yoshi, Yoshi (Purple), Yoshi (Yellow), Yoshi (Orange), Cataquack, Chargin’ Chuck, Cow, Coin Coffer, Dolphin, Dry Bones, Penguin, Pianta, Sidestepper

Luigi, Baby Luigi, Toad, Koopa Troopa, Yoshi, Yoshi (Purple), Yoshi (Yellow), Yoshi (Orange), Cataquack, Chargin’ Chuck, Cow, Coin Coffer, Dolphin, Dry Bones, Penguin, Pianta, Sidestepper Yellow: Bowser Jr., King Boo, Wario, Waluigi, Yoshi (Blue), Fish Bone, Goomba, Monty Mole, Nabbit, Pokey, Rocky Wrench, Spike, Swoop, Wiggler

Advertisement

Advertisement

This roster might be made up of Mario franchise characters, but we still have a Nintendo cameo. The unlockable R.O.B. H.O.G. bike comes in just two colors: a red one based on the Famicom and a gray one based on the SNES.

Red: Mario, Baby Mario, Peach, Baby Peach, Daisy, Baby Daisy, Donkey Kong, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Toad, Toadette, Birdo, Pauline, Yoshi, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Yoshi (Red), Yoshi (Yellow), Yoshi (Pink), Yoshi (Orange), Cheep Cheep, Coin Coffer, Cow, Dolphin, Goomba, Monty Mole, Nabbit, Para-Biddybud, Piranha Plant, Sidestepper, Stingby, Swoop, Wiggler

Mario, Baby Mario, Peach, Baby Peach, Daisy, Baby Daisy, Donkey Kong, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Toad, Toadette, Birdo, Pauline, Yoshi, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Yoshi (Red), Yoshi (Yellow), Yoshi (Pink), Yoshi (Orange), Cheep Cheep, Coin Coffer, Cow, Dolphin, Goomba, Monty Mole, Nabbit, Para-Biddybud, Piranha Plant, Sidestepper, Stingby, Swoop, Wiggler Gray: Luigi, Baby Luigi, Koopa Troopa, Lakitu, King Boo, Shy Guy, Wario, Waluigi, Rosalina, Baby Rosalina, Yoshi (Purple), Yoshi (Blue), Yoshi (White), Cataquack, Chargin’ Chuck, Conkdor, Dry Bones, Fish Bone, Hammer Bro, Peepa, Penguin, Pianta, Pokey, Rocky Wrench, Snowman, Spike,

Advertisement

Funky Dorrie

Advertisement

Rounding it out are the Funky Dorrie’s five variations. They’re basic color-swaps, although they at least offer a couple of different options than the Biddybuggy.

Blue: Mario, Baby Mario, Toad, Shy Guy, Yoshi (Blue), Yoshi (Yellow), Yoshi (Red), Cataquack, Chargin’ Chuck, Cow, Dolphin, Fish Bone, Penguin, Piranha Plant, Snowman, Swoop

Mario, Baby Mario, Toad, Shy Guy, Yoshi (Blue), Yoshi (Yellow), Yoshi (Red), Cataquack, Chargin’ Chuck, Cow, Dolphin, Fish Bone, Penguin, Piranha Plant, Snowman, Swoop Green: Luigi, Baby Luigi, Yoshi, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Rosalina, Baby Rosalina, Coin Coffer, Hammer Bro, Pianta, Spike

Luigi, Baby Luigi, Yoshi, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Rosalina, Baby Rosalina, Coin Coffer, Hammer Bro, Pianta, Spike Yellow: Peach, Baby Peach, Koopa Troopa, Wario, Yoshi (Orange), Cheep Cheep, Sidestepper, Stingby, Wiggler

Peach, Baby Peach, Koopa Troopa, Wario, Yoshi (Orange), Cheep Cheep, Sidestepper, Stingby, Wiggler Orange: Daisy, Baby Daisy, Donkey Kong, Lakitu, Pauline, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Yoshi (White), Goomba, Monty Mole, Pokey, Rocky Wrench

Purple: Toadette, King Boo, Waluigi, Birdo, Yoshi (Purple), Yoshi (Pink), Conkdor, Dry Bones, Nabbit, Para-Biddybud, Peepa

Advertisement



Mario Kart World is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.