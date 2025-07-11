Every Vehicle’s Color Scheme In Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World may boast a bunch of character costumes to race around in or explore the free roam mode with, but it does forgo the vehicle customization from the previous game. Thankfully, some vehicles still have different color variations depending on who’s driving. Let’s break down every kart color available in Mario Kart World.
Standard Kart
First up is the default Standard Kart, which is tied for the most color variations with 19 styles. The variations affect the primary color of the body as well as a secondary color for the front bumper and coil springs. We’ll list the primary colors below, along with the secondary for anything looking similar.
- Red: Mario, Baby Mario, Yoshi (Red), Cheep Cheep, Para-Biddybud, Sidestepper
- Green: Luigi, Baby Luigi, Piranha Plant, Spike, Rocky Wrench
- Pink/Light Blue: Peach, Baby Peach
- Orange/Red-Orange: Daisy, Baby Daisy, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Pokey, Stingby
- Green-Yellow: Yoshi, Coin Coffer
- Brown: Donkey Kong
- Orange/Green: Bowser
- Lime Green/Orange: Bowser Jr.
- Light Green/Yellow-Orange: Koopa Troopa
- Blue: Toad, Yoshi (Blue), Cataquack, Goomba, Pianta, Swoop
- Light Pink/Yellow: Toadette, Yoshi (Pink)
- Sky Blue: Lakitu, Yoshi (Orange), Chargin’ Chuck, Dolphin, Penguin
- Grayish Blue/Blue: King Boo, Yoshi (Yellow), Peepa
- Gray/Burnt Orange: Shy Guy, Yoshi (White), Cow, Dry Bones, Fish Bone
- Yellow: Wario, Wiggler
- Purple: Waluigi, Conkdor, Nabbit
- Hot Pink: Birdo
- Dark Red: Pauline, Yoshi (Purple)
- Turquoise: Rosalina, Baby Rosalina, Snowman
Pipe Frame
The unlockable Pipe Frame also boasts some variety with 13 different colors. It’s less than the Standard Kart due to the more simplistic design, but it still represents a majority of the roster.
- Red: Mario, Baby Mario, Pauline, Yoshi (Red), Cheep Cheep, Para-Biddybud, Sidestepper
- Green: Luigi, Baby Luigi, Piranha Plant, Spike
- Pink: Peach, Baby Peach, Toadette, Yoshi (Pink)
- Orange: Daisy, Baby Daisy, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Yoshi (Sky Blue), Pokey
- Lime Green: Yoshi, Coin Coffer
- Brown: Donkey Kong, Peepa, Rocky Wrench
- Yellow: Koopa Troopa, Wario, Yoshi (Yellow), Hammer Bro, Monty Mole, Stingby, Wiggler
- Blue: Toad, Yoshi (Blue), Cataquack, Pianta, Swoop
- Sky Blue: Lakitu, Yoshi (Orange), Chargin’ Chuck, Dolphin
- Gray: King Boo, Yoshi (White), Peepa
- Black: Shy Guy, Yoshi (Purple), Cow, Dry Bones, Fish Bone
- Purple: Waluigi, Birdo, Conkdor, Nabbit
- Turquoise: Rosalina, Baby Rosalina, Penguin, Snowman
Roadster Royale
Next up is the unlockable Roadster Royale. This Formula One-inspired kart features three colors based on Peach, Daisy, and Rosalina.
- Pink: Mario, Baby Mario, Peach, Baby Peach, Toad, Toadette, Wario, Birdo, Yoshi (Purple), Yoshi (Red), Yoshi (Pink), Conkdor, Cow, Dolphin, Nabbit
- Orange: Daisy, Baby Daisy, Donkey Kong, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Shy Guy, Pauline, Yoshi (Orange), Yoshi (Sky Blue), Cheep Cheep, Goomba, Monty Mole, Para-Biddybud, Rocky Wrench, Sidestepper, Stingby, Wiggler
- Turquoise: Luigi, Baby Luigi, Koopa Troopa, Lakitu, King Boo, Waluigi, Rosalina, Baby Rosalina, Yoshi, Yoshi (Blue), Yoshi (Yellow), Yoshi (White), Cataquack, Chargin’ Chuck, Coin Coffer, Dry Bones, Fish Bone, Hammer Bro, Peepa, Penguin, Pianta, Piranha Plant, Pokey, Snowman, Spike, Swoop
Biddybuggy
Another kart with simple looks is the unlockable Biddybuggy. Just like in Mario Kart 8, it comes in five different colors.
- Red: Mario, Baby Mario, Donkey Kong, Shy Guy, Pauline, Yoshi (Purple), Yoshi (Red), Cheep Cheep, Para-Biddybud, Sidestepper
- Green: Luigi, Baby Luigi, Yoshi, Koopa Troopa, Coin Coffer, Hammer Bro, Spike
- Pink: Peach, Baby Peach, Toadette, Birdo, Yoshi (Pink), Conkdor, Dry Bones, Fish Bone, Nabbit, Peepa, Piranha Plant,
- Yellow: Daisy, Baby Daisy, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Wario, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Yoshi (Yellow), Yoshi (Orange), Yoshi (White), Goomba, Monty Mole, Pokey, Rocky Wrench, Stingby, Wiggler
- Blue: Toad, Lakitu, King Boo, Waluigi, Rosalina, Baby Rosalina, Yoshi (Blue), Cataquack, Chargin’ Chuck, Cow, Dolphin, Penguin, Pianta, Snowman, Swoop
Standard Bike
The Standard Bike is the other vehicle to have 19 variations. Conveniently, it also gives the same colors to characters that the Standard Kart does.
- Red: Mario, Baby Mario, Yoshi (Red), Cheep Cheep, Para-Biddybud, Sidestepper
- Green: Luigi, Baby Luigi, Piranha Plant, Spike, Rocky Wrench
- Pink/Light Blue: Peach, Baby Peach
- Orange/Red-Orange: Daisy, Baby Daisy, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Pokey, Stingby
- Green-Yellow: Yoshi, Coin Coffer
- Brown: Donkey Kong
- Orange/Green: Bowser
- Lime Green/Orange: Bowser Jr.
- Light Green/Yellow-Orange: Koopa Troopa
- Blue: Toad, Yoshi (Blue), Cataquack, Goomba, Pianta, Swoop
- Light Pink/Yellow: Toadette, Yoshi (Pink)
- Sky Blue: Lakitu, Yoshi (Orange), Chargin’ Chuck, Dolphin, Penguin
- Grayish Blue/Blue: King Boo, Yoshi (Yellow), Peepa
- Gray/Burnt Orange: Shy Guy, Yoshi (White), Cow, Dry Bones, Fish Bone
- Yellow: Wario, Wiggler
- Purple: Waluigi, Conkdor, Nabbit
- Hot Pink: Birdo
- Dark Red: Pauline, Yoshi (Purple)
- Turquoise: Rosalina, Baby Rosalina, Snowman
Cute Scoot
Coming in next is the Cute Scoot with eight designs. They all feature different body colors, but stand out further with unique accents.
- Yellow: Mario, Baby Mario, Luigi, Baby Peach, Donkey Kong, Toad, Yoshi (Orange), Yoshi (White)
- Dark Green: Bowser, Pauline, Goomba, Piranha Plant, Spike, Stingby, Wiggler
- Orange: Daisy, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Chagrin’ Chuck, Cow, Monty Mole, Snowman
- White: Baby Luigi, Baby Rosalina, Yoshi, Yoshi (Red), Cataquack, Coin Coffer
- Blue-Purple: Koopa Troopa, Rosalina, Yoshi (Yellow), Conkdor, Dolphin, Pianta, Penguin, Sidestepper
- Pink: Peach, Baby Peach, Toadette, Birdo, Yoshi (Pink), Cheep Cheep, Para-Biddybud, Peepa
- Gray: Lakitu, Shy Guy, Wario, Waluigi, Yoshi (Blue), Dry Bones, Fish Bone, Hammer Bro, Rocky Wrench
- Dark Purple: Bowser Jr., King Boo, Yoshi (Purple), Nabbit, Pokey, Swoop
Mach Rocket
The Mach Rocket has four distinct designs that a character might be paired with. While each differs by color, they’re also notable for specific in-game company branding.
- Red: Mario, Baby Mario, Donkey Kong, Bowser, Lakitu, Shy Guy, Pauline, Yoshi (Red), Yoshi (White), Cheep Cheep, Hammer Bro, Para-Biddybud, Piranha Plant, Stingby
- Multi-Color: Peach, Baby Peach, Daisy, Baby Daisy, Rosalina, Baby Rosalina, Toadette, Birdo, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Yoshi (Pink), Conkdor, Peepa, Snowman
- Blue: Luigi, Baby Luigi, Toad, Koopa Troopa, Yoshi, Yoshi (Purple), Yoshi (Yellow), Yoshi (Orange), Cataquack, Chargin’ Chuck, Cow, Coin Coffer, Dolphin, Dry Bones, Penguin, Pianta, Sidestepper
- Yellow: Bowser Jr., King Boo, Wario, Waluigi, Yoshi (Blue), Fish Bone, Goomba, Monty Mole, Nabbit, Pokey, Rocky Wrench, Spike, Swoop, Wiggler
R.O.B. H.O.G.
This roster might be made up of Mario franchise characters, but we still have a Nintendo cameo. The unlockable R.O.B. H.O.G. bike comes in just two colors: a red one based on the Famicom and a gray one based on the SNES.
- Red: Mario, Baby Mario, Peach, Baby Peach, Daisy, Baby Daisy, Donkey Kong, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Toad, Toadette, Birdo, Pauline, Yoshi, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Yoshi (Red), Yoshi (Yellow), Yoshi (Pink), Yoshi (Orange), Cheep Cheep, Coin Coffer, Cow, Dolphin, Goomba, Monty Mole, Nabbit, Para-Biddybud, Piranha Plant, Sidestepper, Stingby, Swoop, Wiggler
- Gray: Luigi, Baby Luigi, Koopa Troopa, Lakitu, King Boo, Shy Guy, Wario, Waluigi, Rosalina, Baby Rosalina, Yoshi (Purple), Yoshi (Blue), Yoshi (White), Cataquack, Chargin’ Chuck, Conkdor, Dry Bones, Fish Bone, Hammer Bro, Peepa, Penguin, Pianta, Pokey, Rocky Wrench, Snowman, Spike,
Funky Dorrie
Rounding it out are the Funky Dorrie’s five variations. They’re basic color-swaps, although they at least offer a couple of different options than the Biddybuggy.
- Blue: Mario, Baby Mario, Toad, Shy Guy, Yoshi (Blue), Yoshi (Yellow), Yoshi (Red), Cataquack, Chargin’ Chuck, Cow, Dolphin, Fish Bone, Penguin, Piranha Plant, Snowman, Swoop
- Green: Luigi, Baby Luigi, Yoshi, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Rosalina, Baby Rosalina, Coin Coffer, Hammer Bro, Pianta, Spike
- Yellow: Peach, Baby Peach, Koopa Troopa, Wario, Yoshi (Orange), Cheep Cheep, Sidestepper, Stingby, Wiggler
- Orange: Daisy, Baby Daisy, Donkey Kong, Lakitu, Pauline, Yoshi (Sky Blue), Yoshi (White), Goomba, Monty Mole, Pokey, Rocky Wrench
- Purple: Toadette, King Boo, Waluigi, Birdo, Yoshi (Purple), Yoshi (Pink), Conkdor, Dry Bones, Nabbit, Para-Biddybud, Peepa
Mario Kart World is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.