Unlocking Daisy In Mario Kart World Is Super Easy

As you begin playing Mario Kart World, you already have Princess Peach in your racer roster from the get-go. Princess Daisy, on the other hand, is not readily available, so you need to unlock her to switch between playing as her and Peach when the occasion suits you. Or you can play as Peach while someone else plays as Daisy in local multiplayer. Or, if you’re a parent, leave that gameplay arrangement to your kids.

Daisy was an unlockable character in nearly every Mario Kart game except Mario Kart Double Dash, where she was Peach’s racing partner by default. Mario Kart World is no different. However, getting her into your roster is easier than you might expect. With that being said, here’s how you can unlock Peach’s best friend.

To get Daisy, you need to get through the Flower Cup in Grand Prix Mode. You don’t need to finish every race in first place or even be in the top three racers to unlock her. Unlocking Daisy requires you to complete the Flower Cup, period. Whether you race in 50cc, 100cc, or 150cc doesn’t matter. This Grand Prix series takes you from Desert Hills to Shy Guy Bazaar and all the way through Wario Stadium and Airship Fortress, in that order.

This is a fitting way to unlock her as the Flower Cup signifies Daisy’s character emblem. Much like the crown and the star are emblems for Peach and Rosalina, respectively. You can see those symbols printed on most of their outfits. Plus, the scorching desert region of Shy Guy Bazaar just so happens to be in her homeland and kingdom of Sarasaland. She’s one of only three characters to have the Oasis outfit to represent the land in which she was born, raised, and rules.